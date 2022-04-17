Sunday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with a cold rain likely Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a gorgeous but slightly cool Easter Sunday followed by a cold, wet Monday.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Rain likely with chilly temperatures for April. 1/2 to 1″ rain expected. Lows in the mid 40s, high: 49°. Many areas stay in the mid 40s, especially NW of Richmond. Mid 50s likely along the bay. (Rain Chance: 90%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Frost/freeze likely in areas North and West of Richmond Wednesday AM
Wednesday: Frost possible in RVA, likely in rural areas. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.
