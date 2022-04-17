Healthcare Pros
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapees

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter Sunday.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men that escaped from a mental institution on Easter Sunday.

Eastern State Hospital requested the state police’s help to investigate and search for two patients that escaped the facility according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh are both convicted felons with outstanding warrants.

Wilkerson is wanted on a felony probation violation and a warrant was also taken out for escaping a mental facility.

Leigh has outstanding drug-related warrants out of Chesapeake City, and for escaping a mental facility.

Sgt. Ayana says both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on either Leigh or Wilkerson, or who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800, #77, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

