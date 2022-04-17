Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RPD: Man injured after Easter Sunday shooting

The man shot is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The man shot is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating an Easter Sunday shooting that left one man injured.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Greenmoss Drive around 12:40 p.m. on April 17 on reports of a person shot.

Police say one man was shot and is currently sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Henrico Fire Marshals are currently investigating an apartment fire that injured seven...
Woman jumps out of second-story window to escape apartment fire
Police lights.
Shooting at high school carnival leaves one person injured
A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
A variety of hemp and CBD products lining the shelves at Kultivate Wellness.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say

Latest News

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapees
traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-85 north causes lane closures and delays
VSP: Petersburg man killed in shooting along I-85
The Virginia Tech football team ran onto the field with new head coach Brent Pry for the first...
Hokies’ QB Grant Wells shines in Spring Game