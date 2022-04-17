RPD: Man injured after Easter Sunday shooting
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating an Easter Sunday shooting that left one man injured.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Greenmoss Drive around 12:40 p.m. on April 17 on reports of a person shot.
Police say one man was shot and is currently sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.