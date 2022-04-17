RPD: Man injured after Easter Sunday shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating an Easter Sunday shooting that left one man injured.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Greenmoss Drive around 12:40 p.m. on April 17 on reports of a person shot.

Police say one man was shot and is currently sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

