Richmond Restaurant Week returns for their 21st year

FILE- Restaurant Week continues through April. 24.
FILE- Restaurant Week continues through April. 24.(Source: Richmond Restaurant Week)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) returns with over 30 diverse restaurants participating from April 18 through 24.

This year, each restaurant offers a three-course meal for $35.22. According to RRW’s website, $5.22 from every meal purchased from participating restaurants will be donated to Feed More.

Over the years RRW has donated over $920,026 to support the hunger relief efforts.

For a full list of restaurants taking part this year, click here.

