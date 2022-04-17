Richmond Restaurant Week returns for their 21st year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) returns with over 30 diverse restaurants participating from April 18 through 24.

This year, each restaurant offers a three-course meal for $35.22. According to RRW’s website, $5.22 from every meal purchased from participating restaurants will be donated to Feed More.

Over the years RRW has donated over $920,026 to support the hunger relief efforts.

For a full list of restaurants taking part this year, click here.

