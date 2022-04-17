Non-profits ride cross-country to raise awareness about suicide among veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond-based non-profit, Tech for Troops, is partnering with a Yorktown-based non-profit, To The End and Back, in a charity cross-country trip to spread the word and bring awareness to high suicide rates among soldiers and veterans.

Three friends and veterans, Cody Brakefield, Josh Wright and Kevin Keplinger will be riding their motorcycles across the country and back to get the word out to let fellow soldiers and veterans know that they are not alone.

The first leg of their charity trip will begin the morning of Monday, April 18th in Yorktown. They will be stopping at the Tech For Troops’ facility at 4840 Waller Road around 11:00 a.m. for lunch.

Their trip will span 22 days, over 6,100 miles and will include visits to multiple military bases along the way.

