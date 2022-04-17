Healthcare Pros
Hopewell Police accepting applications for first Citizens Academy

The academy will take place on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from April 20 through June 8.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is currently accepting applications for their fires ever Citizens Police Academy.

Their 8-week academy was created to allow for understanding and communication between the police agency and their community. Participants will get the chance to learn how officers are trained, and experience the actual working environment that the police team serves.

The academy will cover criminal investigations, decision making, traffic stops, building community partnerships and other law enforcement-related topics.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. starting April 20 through June 8 at the Hopewell Police Department Headquarters on 150 W. Randolph Rd.

To complete an application, click here and submit it in person at the police headquarters.

Space is limited, the department will contact those whose applications are selected. Only those 18 and up can apply.

For more information visit the department’s Facebook post.

