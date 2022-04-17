Healthcare Pros
Hokies’ QB Grant Wells shines in Spring Game

The Virginia Tech football team ran onto the field with new head coach Brent Pry for the first time on Saturday at Lane Stadium.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Grant Wells completed 8-of-13 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Hokies’ Spring Game on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The transfer from Marshall helped lead the Maroon Team to a 21-9 victory over the White Team.

Both of Well’s TD passes came in the 1st quarter, and they both went to Kaleb Smith.

The junior wide receiver caught a 47 yard pass to put his team up 10-0, and added a 51-yard score on the next drive.

Virginia Tech will kick off the fall schedule at Old Dominion on September 2nd.

