General Assembly: sending nude photos without consent means $500 fine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many agree that sending nude photos to someone who does not want them is not an okay thing to do.

Legislators in the General Assembly agree with this sentiment and have passed a bill saying anyone over 18 who sends a nude photo to another person over 18 without their consent can be fined $500.

Introduced by Senator Jennifer McClellan, the bill says an unsolicited intimate image sent to someone who did not consent or “has expressly forbidden the receipt of such material” is considered a trespass.

The bill states recipient of the unwanted image can sue the sender for actual damages or $500 “whichever is greater” along with any associated attorney fees and costs.

The bill will take effect on July 1 of this year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.