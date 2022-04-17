Feds say towing company illegally sold service members’ cars

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed a lawsuit accusing a Virginia company of illegally taking and selling service members’ vehicles.

The lawsuit filed Friday accuses Steve’s Towing of Virginia Beach of illegally seizing and selling vehicles belonging to seven service members, including a SEAL Team member deployed overseas.

Federal officials said in court documents that the seizures violate the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which requires towing companies to get a court order before auctioning off service members’ vehicles.

The law also prohibits enforcement of storage liens while service members are deployed.

The lawsuit seeks damages for affected service members, a civil penalty, and a court order barring Steve’s Towing from auctioning seized vehicles without court orders.

