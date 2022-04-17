Church services return to normal this Easter Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in three years churches in Virginia were finally able to return to a more normal in-person Easter Sunday service since the start of the pandemic.

Over at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, churchgoers were celebrating the religious holiday along with what church attendance will finally look like from here on out.

“The second reason [we’re celebrating] is we have our family coming together for the very first time normally in three years,” Pastor Ben Gutierrez, said.

For the past two Easters, Pastor Gutierrez says his church has felt the impact of low attendance that every church around the Commonwealth has dealt with.

He says the first year of the pandemic there were only nine people in the church’s auditorium and while there was an in-person service last year, he said the turnout was still minimal due to social distance requirements.

Gutierrez says with things improving than they were this time last year he’s excited to see more faces return.

“There’s actually a couple coming that has not been back to a public gathering church in 25 months so they’re declaring this Easter as their coming back a moment, that’s very exciting,” Gutierrez said.

“That’s what it’s all about [here] where families are restored,” Andrew Walker, a church volunteer who was greeting guests at the door, said.

Walker has been greeting guests and being involved with Grove Church for years, never forgetting a face.

“I’ve seen them come and I’ve seen them go and I always remember something about them,” Walker said.

But even on Sunday, he was surprised to see some faces come back.

“Is that Miss Jenny,” Walker screamed as he held the door.

With an auditorium filled on Sunday, Pastor Gutierrez hopes it continues to stay that way.

“You can have peace even when turbulent times come and we celebrate that we can have peace in the good and bad and I hope people carry that along all year long,” Gutierrez said.

The church understands everyone would like to move at their own pace when it comes to lifting restrictions and going back to normal.

Gutierrez says because of this you can continue to watch services online or on NBC12 at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

