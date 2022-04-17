Chesterfield County Police, libraries to host first-ever ‘Star Wars Day’ event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Activities League (CPAL) and Chesterfield County Public Libraries are joining together to host their first-ever “Star Wars Day”.

The event will have a costume contest, scavenger hunt, people dressed in movie-accurate attire, giveaways of 3D-printed figures and a Star Wars memorabilia raffle. Local food trucks will be on-site and the library will provide “lightsaber” popsicles.

The Chesterfield County Police Department and Fire and EMS are joining this event for a parade through the parking area.

The free and open-to-all event is Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Courthouse Road Library on 325 Courthouse Road in North Chesterfield.

