Woman jumps out of second-story window to escape apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews are investigating an apartment fire that injured seven people Friday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 8300 block of Winchmere Ct. around 11 p.m. just blocks away from the Henrico County Public Safety Building.

Henrico Police arrived first and began gathering people that had already escaped the home.

Once on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the front second-story windows of the apartment and fire visible from the rear.

One woman had to escape by jumping from a second-floor window as firefighters arrived.

“I was just watching tv shows just laying in the bed and I heard a lot of noise outside and I was like oh no what’s going on,” Alfred Wood, a neighbor said. “So not being nosey I was looking out the window and I heard someone say jump.”

Wood lives just two doors down from where the fire started and said once he realized what was going on he woke up his wife, they grabbed their two dogs and ran downstairs.

“By the time I reached downstairs the police department and the fire department were at the door telling us to get out there’s a fire,” Wood said. “So we evacuated and I knocked on the elderly lady next door to me to make sure she was alright and make sure she was comfortable and got her out of her house.”

Firefighters then focused their effort on extinguishing the flames.

Three adults and four children who were inside the home where the fire started were taken to VCU Medical Center with smoke inhalation.

The extreme heat and smoke damaged an adjacent apartment building displacing another seven people. NBC12 spoke with a family member who lived inside the home who said the family did have a place to stay

Wood says he’s just now praying for his neighbors who are still in the hospital.

“It’s also to the point that it’s the weekend of the holidays as well and I just pray that everything goes good for them,” Wood said.

Henrico Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Henrico Fire Marshals are investigating apartment fire that injured seven people (Henrico Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.