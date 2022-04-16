Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
The Henrico Fire Marshals are currently investigating an apartment fire that injured seven...
Seven people injured in apartment fire
Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud

Latest News

Charlie was the first foal born this year on March 25, he died unexpectedly without any...
First born wild foal of year dies suddenly in Corolla
According to WIS, police confirmed several people had been injured but the extent of the...
Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
Pope Francis walks past Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, second from right, and Ukrainian...
Ukrainian mayor and lawmakers attend Vatican Easter vigil
human trafficking
VSP launches human trafficking operation to deter, detect and raise awareness