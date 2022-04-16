Tree knocks down power lines, starts brush fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of Hull Street was closed in Richmond Friday night after a tree fell, took out some power lines and started a brush fire.

Richmond Fire had the fire under control quickly, but some people in the area were without power for a couple of hours.

At one point, 3,000 people were in the dark. By 9:45, only 500 remained without power.

