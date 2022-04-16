Healthcare Pros
Tree knocks down power lines, starts brush fire in Richmond

Richmond Fire had the fire under control quickly, but some people in the area were without power for a couple of hours.
Richmond Fire had the fire under control quickly, but some people in the area were without power for a couple of hours.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of Hull Street was closed in Richmond Friday night after a tree fell, took out some power lines and started a brush fire.

Richmond Fire had the fire under control quickly, but some people in the area were without power for a couple of hours.

At one point, 3,000 people were in the dark. By 9:45, only 500 remained without power.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

