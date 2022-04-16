Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shooting at high school carnival leaves one person injured

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince William County are currently investigating a shooting potentially involving a teenager.

Police say in a tweet that one person was shot at a carnival on the Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge. They were flown to an area hospital by helicopter.

According to NBC4, police shut down the carnival and secured the area. They believe the victim is a teenage girl and the shooter was a man who drove off after the incident.

For now, the motive is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
File
Powhatan man dead after stabbing on Hull Street Road

Latest News

A variety of hemp and CBD products lining the shelves at Kultivate Wellness.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say
The free event will take place Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. . at Bensley Park.
Chesterfield Parks and Rec to host fair for those of all abilities
Virginia lawmakers updated state law to better prosecute people who sexually abuse animals in...
Legislators strengthen law to crack down on animal sexual abuse
Henrico Fire Marshals are investigating apartment fire that injured seven people
Seven people injured in apartment fire