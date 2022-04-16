Shooting at high school carnival leaves one person injured

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince William County are currently investigating a shooting potentially involving a teenager.

Police say in a tweet that one person was shot at a carnival on the Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge. They were flown to an area hospital by helicopter.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge;#PWCPD is investigating a shooting at the carnival located at Gar-Field HS in Woodbridge. One victim with gunshot wound being flown out. Unknown age or nature of injuries at this time. Officers are on scene and the area is secure. More to come. pic.twitter.com/cDIB8MZ6FM — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 16, 2022

According to NBC4, police shut down the carnival and secured the area. They believe the victim is a teenage girl and the shooter was a man who drove off after the incident.

Officers remain on scene at Garfield High school investigating a shooting. One victim was located with gunshot injuries and was transported to an area hospital by helicopter. Parent reunification/pickup is at Christ Chapel Church, located at 13909 Smoketown Road. pic.twitter.com/6vfDBoio3i — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 16, 2022

For now, the motive is unknown.

