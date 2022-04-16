Shooting at high school carnival leaves one person injured
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince William County are currently investigating a shooting potentially involving a teenager.
Police say in a tweet that one person was shot at a carnival on the Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge. They were flown to an area hospital by helicopter.
According to NBC4, police shut down the carnival and secured the area. They believe the victim is a teenage girl and the shooter was a man who drove off after the incident.
For now, the motive is unknown.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.