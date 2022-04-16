Seven people injured in apartment fire

Healthcare Pros
Henrico Fire Marshals are investigating apartment fire that injured seven people
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -

Fire crews are investigating an apartment fire that injured seven people Friday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 8300 block of Winchmere Ct. around 11 P.M.

Henrico Police arrived first and began gathering people that had already escaped.

Once on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the front second story windows of the apartment and fire visible from the rear.

One woman had to escape by jumping from a second-floor window as firefighters arrived.

Three adults and four children were taken to VCU Medical Center with smoke inhalation.

Seven residents from an adjacent apartment have also been displaced.

Henrico Fire Marshals are working to determine to the cause of the fire.

