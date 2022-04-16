Seven people injured in apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -

Fire crews are investigating an apartment fire that injured seven people Friday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 8300 block of Winchmere Ct. around 11 P.M.

Henrico Police arrived first and began gathering people that had already escaped.

Once on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the front second story windows of the apartment and fire visible from the rear.

One woman had to escape by jumping from a second-floor window as firefighters arrived.

Three adults and four children were taken to VCU Medical Center with smoke inhalation.

Seven residents from an adjacent apartment have also been displaced.

Henrico Fire Marshals are working to determine to the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.