Happy Trees to host festival & grow workshops for cannabis holiday

Happy Seeds Agricultural Supply is seeing a boost in sales after lawmakers make marijuana legal...
Happy Seeds Agricultural Supply is seeing a boost in sales after lawmakers make marijuana legal in Virginia.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Trees Agricultural Supply is hosting their first-ever 4/20 party at their Richmond warehouse.

There will be three growing classes held at the event to educate attendees on how to take care of their own cannabis plant from sprout to flower.

“There’s no better way to learn about the plant than by growing it yourself at home,” said Josiah Ickes, Happy Trees’ Co-Founder.

This event is for seasoned growers and for anyone that is just curious according to Ickles.

The festival will also feature music from Space Koi. Birmies Fixins and 115 Mobile Kitchen will have food for purchase on site.

The event itself is $25 in advance and $30 at the door for anyone over the age of 21 with proof of an ID.

Happy Trees will not be giving away or selling any cannabis flowers, seeds, or clones in conjunction with state law.

The Good to Grow Fest will take place at Happy Trees Agricultural Supply at 1809 Roane St Wednesday, April 20 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

