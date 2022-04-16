Hanover County seeking input on 2023-24 school year calendar start date

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School Board is asking for public feedback on a proposal to start the 2023-24 school year before Labor Day.

Families, employees and communities members can send written feedback on the proposal to hcpscalendarinput@hcps.us by Friday, May 27 for the School Board’s consideration before they make a decision in their June meeting.

At the December 2021 meeting, the HCPS Calendar Committee proposed that the 2023-24 school year start before Labor Day on Monday, August 21, and the school year ends on Friday, May 31. In the proposal, new teachers would report on August 7 and the teacher workweek would be August 14-18.

The School Board has already approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year, which will start Tuesday, September 6 and end Thursday, June 15.

More information on the 2022-23 HCPS calendar can be found on their website.

