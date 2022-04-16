Hanover County to host annual plant sale featuring tomatoes, native plants

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Master Gardener Association is hosting their Annual Plant Sale featuring locally grown tomato plants, perennial flowers and native plants.

Tomato plants for sale will include Brandywine, Celebrities, Big Beef and Sweet 100 Cherry tomatoes.

There will also be compost bags, gently used garden tools, books, pots, garden craft items and bamboo stakes for sale.

The Master Gardeners will also host a Plant Clinic for attendees to ask questions and receive gardening advice.

All plant sale proceeds will go towards benefitting horticulture education in Hanover County.

The sale will be held rain or shine on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hanover Evangelical Friends Church at 6420 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

