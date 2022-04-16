Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Seasonably cool for Easter

It will be cool but mainly dry this weekend!
By Nick Russo
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn cooler this weekend but still mainly dry for Easter weekend!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Rain likely with chilly temperatures for April. Around 1/2″ expected. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.

