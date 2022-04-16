Forecast: Seasonably cool for Easter
It will be cool but mainly dry this weekend!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn cooler this weekend but still mainly dry for Easter weekend!
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Rain likely with chilly temperatures for April. Around 1/2″ expected. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.
