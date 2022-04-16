Forecast: Seasonably cool for Easter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn cooler this weekend but still mainly dry for Easter weekend!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Rain likely with chilly temperatures for April. Around 1/2″ expected. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.