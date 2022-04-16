First born wild foal of year dies suddenly in Corolla

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COROLLA, NC. (WWBT) - The firstborn foal to a herd of wild horses in Currituck County has died unexpectedly according to a Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The foal, named Charlie, was born on March 25. According to the post, he showed no signs of illness or distress.

Around 4 p.m. Charlie was seen with his parents seeming completely fine. He went to go lay down and ten minutes later he had died. The horse fund says his parents and brother are behaving normally although distressed by his sudden death.

They are still awaiting the results of a necropsy from the state lab in Raleigh to find out how he died.

