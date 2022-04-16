First born wild foal of year dies suddenly in Corolla

COROLLA, NC. (WWBT) - The firstborn foal to a herd of wild horses in Currituck County has died unexpectedly according to a Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The foal, named Charlie, was born on March 25. According to the post, he showed no signs of illness or distress.

Around 4 p.m. Charlie was seen with his parents seeming completely fine. He went to go lay down and ten minutes later he had died. The horse fund says his parents and brother are behaving normally although distressed by his sudden death.

We are devastated to post tonight that Charlie, born March 25, died very suddenly late this afternoon. He showed no sign... Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Thursday, April 14, 2022

They are still awaiting the results of a necropsy from the state lab in Raleigh to find out how he died.

