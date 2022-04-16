Chesterfield Parks and Rec to host fair for those of all abilities

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is holding its annual All Abilities Recreation Fair to provide opportunities for those with and without disabilities.

The event features vendors providing recreation services for people with disabilities.

The vendors planned to be there are Chesterfield Parks and Recreation, Sportable, SOAR 365, Jacob’s Chance, River City Stars, Art on Wheels, POMAE, River City Inclusive Gymnastics, Step N Up LLC and C-Fit Community.

Although the fair is geared towards those with disabilities and their families, anyone is welcome to attend.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. for the park’s United Way Early Learning Trail. The trail features stations with activities for preschool-aged children. English and Spanish signs along the trail were donated by Chesterfield County employees and C-Fit Community. The trail was installed in November 2021 by the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg with the help of community volunteers.

This free, no registration required event will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at at Bensley Park located on 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road.

