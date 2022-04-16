Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield Parks and Rec to host fair for those of all abilities

The free event will take place Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. . at Bensley Park.
The free event will take place Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. . at Bensley Park.(Chesterfield Parks and Recreation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is holding its annual All Abilities Recreation Fair to provide opportunities for those with and without disabilities.

The event features vendors providing recreation services for people with disabilities.

The vendors planned to be there are Chesterfield Parks and Recreation, Sportable, SOAR 365, Jacob’s Chance, River City Stars, Art on Wheels, POMAE, River City Inclusive Gymnastics, Step N Up LLC and C-Fit Community.

Although the fair is geared towards those with disabilities and their families, anyone is welcome to attend.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. for the park’s United Way Early Learning Trail. The trail features stations with activities for preschool-aged children. English and Spanish signs along the trail were donated by Chesterfield County employees and C-Fit Community. The trail was installed in November 2021 by the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg with the help of community volunteers.

This free, no registration required event will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at at Bensley Park located on 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
File
Powhatan man dead after stabbing on Hull Street Road

Latest News

Walking tours are scheduled for Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 16 through Oct. 29.
The Valentine kicks off annual Richmond walking tours
The Ladies of Elegance Fashion Show set for Saturday
The Ladies of Elegance Fashion Show set for Saturday
Though much is known about Thomas Jefferson’s later years, his early years are largely...
This Week in History: Thomas Jefferson was born in central Virginia
Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont
Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont