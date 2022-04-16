Chesterfield County opens applications for Citizens Police Academy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for participants in their Summer Citizens Police Academy.

This academy is free for any Chesterfield residents, business owners or civic organization members.

This Citizens Academy session will be held on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. starting on May 12 through June 23.

Those participating in the academy will:

Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9 and SWAT

Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section

Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)

Participate in scenarios (if desired)

Learn about officer accountability from the Office of Professional Standards and County Attorney

Applications to be considered are now open and should be submitted by May 6. They are available here.

Any applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participation.

For more information contact Corporal Matt Rogers at 804-318-8549 or at RogersMW@chesterfield.gov.

