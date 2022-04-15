Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A young girl was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck while she was riding a scooter in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bach Terrance and Vincent Lane before 7 p.m. for the crash.

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was struck by the truck. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene after the crash. (Viewer Submitted Photo)

Police say the driver remained on the scene and was issued a summons for driving without a license.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.