Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was struck by a vehicle.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A young girl was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck while she was riding a scooter in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bach Terrance and Vincent Lane before 7 p.m. for the crash.

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was struck by the truck. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene after the crash.
Police say the driver remained on the scene after the crash.(Viewer Submitted Photo)

Police say the driver remained on the scene and was issued a summons for driving without a license.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside

Latest News

It is National Work Zone Awareness Week and the Virginia Department of Transportation is urging...
VDOT says work zone crashes increased in 2021
Broad Street is under construction for the the next few months as repaving gets underway.
Months-long repaving project on Broad Street now underway
File image of traffic cones.
VDOT installing center line rumble strips for six routes to enhance safety
VDOT says it will also suspend most highway work zones on interstates and other major roads in...
VDOT lifts lane closure ahead of Easter holiday