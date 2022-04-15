Ways to deal with skyrocketing rent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rent is skyrocketing across the country as inflation soars and supply is down. Rent is up more than 30% in some cities -- leaving people with little choice when it’s time to re-new or look for somewhere else to go.

We caught up with Jon Ziglar the CEO of Rentpath.com. He says apartment rental is at an all-time high- nationwide. “We’re now year over year for February, up 22.6% for one bedroom apartment and 20.4% on average for a two bedroom apartment.”

Landlords and property managers say they’re keeping up with the market or with what everyone else is charging.

Ziglar says we will likely start to see a rise in evictions.. which were held at bay with stimulus money and eviction moratoriums which are now mostly expired.

“Now we are at a historically low level evictions so hopefully we don’t go above the norm. 5:49 But I think that really is the worry is do we start to go above the norm,” said Ziglar.

Experts suggest trying to negotiate with your landlord. Highlight if you are a positive tenant, if you make your payments on time. Perhaps see if they’ll accept a lower rate if you can pay a few months in advance or sign a longer lease.

Also, property managers must inform you of any rent hikes or changes within the time frame stated in your lease.

