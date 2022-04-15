Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms

By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is on the search for one of its animals after severe storms wreaked havoc on the city Wednesday.

During the lightning, thunder and thrashing rain a wallaby went missing, WMC reported.

The zoo says it experienced flash flooding inside its KangaZoo exhibit due to the overflow of Lick Creek amid the storm. All animals inside the KangaZoo exhibit were evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

After doing a headcount of the animals, zoo officials noticed one wallaby was unaccounted for.

Memphis Police Department is assisting in the search.

The zoo says wallabies are smaller in stature than kangaroos and advise that people do not approach them.

The wallaby was the talk around Overton Park Thursday as hundreds of people enjoyed the break from the week’s severe weather.

While many were keeping their eyes out for the wallaby, some had to make sure they even knew what one looked like.

“I had to look it up. It’s like a smaller kangaroo-type mammal,” Taylor Skees said.

Everyone had high hopes for the missing wallaby.

“I hope they find it and if they do it’s okay,” Utica Ferguson said.

The Memphis Zoo is asking people to call them at 901-333-6500 if they spot the wallaby, and tell them the location and time of the sighting.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside

Latest News

Higher costs pinch home buyers and renters
Ways to deal with skyrocketing rent
Authorities arrested the owner of a shoe store for allegedly opening fire on shoplifters,...
Mall store owner arrested after shooting that hurt girl
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
PHOTOS: Ancient tombs, statues found underneath Notre Dame
On April 14, the daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, turned herself in to authorities. She has...
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in...
Mall store owner accused of shooting 9-year-old girl to be returned to California