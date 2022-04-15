Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia unemployment rate fell to 3% in March

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 3% after a 0.2% decrease in March, according to Youngkin’s team.

Youngkin’s team says the labor force increased by 19,532 to 4,311,629, the number of unemployed residents decreased by 4,922 to 131,101 while the number of employed residents rose by 24,454 to 4,180,528.

“We’re seeing green shoots in job recovery as we hit the lowest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth in nearly two years, that’s really exciting. My administration is focused on continuing this trend, creating jobs, and boosting our economy. We’re going to have a big surplus and we look forward to investing that back into Virginians, job recovery, our economy, education, law enforcement and mental health.” said Governor Youngkin.

According to Youngkin’s team, the largest year-over-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 54,700 jobs (+16.1%). The next largest year-over-year job gains occurred in professional and business services, up to 16,900 jobs (+2.2%), and trade and transportation (+13,000 jobs). The only two industries to record job losses were finance down 3,600 jobs and manufacturing down2,800 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside

Latest News

File
Powhatan man stabbed to death on Hull Street Road
On the heels of a CDC report, tracking sexually transmitted diseases, Richmond - Henrico Health...
Virginia STD Surveillance report reveals importance of regular testing
On April 11, Virginia State University hosted a Mental Health Awareness Walk and Fair on...
VSU invests resources, expands services to address student mental health
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter