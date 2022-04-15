The Valentine Museum launches annual Richmond walking tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Valentine’s annual walking tour season kicks off this weekend. The tours explore neighborhoods and historic sites across the City of Richmond.

This year, the tours will offer the augmented reality tour of Monument Avenue which was first launched last summer.

Tours are scheduled for Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays from April 16 through Oct. 29. The walking tours this year include:

Origin Stories: Court End

Murals of Jackson Ward

Highlights of Hollywood Cemetery

History of Church Hill

Figures of Freedom (Shockoe Bottom & Downtown)

Monument Avenue: Origins and Reverberations Augmented Reality

Ballot Battle: Richmond Suffrage (Downtown)

Barton Heights: Northside

Shockoe Hill Cemetery

Museum members also get access to Director’s Tours of Church Hill, Shockoe Hill Cemetery and Northside led by Director Bill Martin.

“We’re telling some fascinating and meaningful stories that most Richmonders haven’t heard before,” said Martin. “It’s important to us to tell these stories in the places they happened. This year, we expanded our tours to include Barton Heights and Shockoe Hill Cemetery – two historically significant sites that have not seen the love and recognition they deserve.”

Tours are $20 for adults, $10 for members and free for children under 18. Private groups and self-guided tours are also available through The Valentine’s website.

For a full tour schedule, click here.

