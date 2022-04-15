University of Richmond graduate fighting on front lines in Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A University of Richmond graduate from 2007 is back at home in Ukraine finding himself once again fighting for his country.

Valentin Ilchuk studied business administration for four years at the University of Richmond and eventually headed back to Ukraine to open up his own business.

He says for him this war has been going on ever since Russia invaded Crimea eight years ago.

“I guess I’ve done my share of being scared back in 2014,” Ilchuk, said. “I mean I’m not saying it’s not scary now, of course, it is, people are trying to kill you.”

Ilchuk said at the time he picked up arms and spent six months protecting his country before returning home near Kyiv where he continued to train in case the conflict got closer to his family.

He says that day finally came the morning of Feb. 24.

“Weirdly enough at five in the morning my village gets hit by a cruise missile because we have an antiaircraft base about 2 km or about a mile and a half away from my house,” Ilchuk said. “So that was kind of a clear signal that the war has started.”

For weeks Ilchuk has been away from his wife and a six-year-old daughter who fled to Estonia.

He says this time around the fighting is different from several years ago as he’s been training with anti-tank missals, expecting assaults from Russian forces, and doing reconnaissance missions.

It’s the devotion volunteers like Ilchuk are giving to their country that experts like Stephen Long, a political science and global studies professor at UofR, says could help sway the balance of the war.

“The Russians are already worn pretty thin with the forces they devoted to the invasion some estimates suggest they’ve lost almost half of what they allocated to this,” Long said. “I think if the Ukrainian people can keep it up long enough, eventually the cost will be so obvious to the Russian people that Putin will feel some pressure to end this on terms other than what he had hoped for.”

Long says while the conflict could still go on for several months he thinks the total chances of this being a victory for Putin is zero at the moment.

Ilchuk says he is thankful for the support the world has shown his country and says he will continue to keep fighting to make sure his family has a home to come back to.

“Please keep us in your minds because this is not just our war, if Russia is done with us I don’t think it will stop and the whole world will be affected,” Ilchuk said. “So please don’t forget us. Keep us in your hearts. Keep us in your minds and keep us in Your prayers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.