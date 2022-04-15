Truck flipped over in Chesterfield County after hitting power pole

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are without power after a truck in Chesterfield County crashed into a power pole and flipped over.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Rollins, the truck was traveling on Halsboro Road when it crashed into and severely damaged a power pole.

There were no injuries reported.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map there are currently three people in the area without power. Crews are working on getting the power back on for the three affected now.

