RPS employees to vote on representation for collective bargaining

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond educators will let their voices be heard in deciding who they want to represent them at the table for collective bargaining.

It will be a secret ballot to decide if they will move forward with Richmond Education Association or have no representation.

It is a historic decision by RPS as teachers and educators have not had a direct representative in any district of Virginia in more than 40 years.

If educators vote ‘yes’ then Richmond Education Association will become their exclusive representation. They will address the school board in a number of decisions ranging from working conditions or salaries.

Under the association’s proposal, they would represent staff in four groups: licensed personnel, instructional assistants, care and safety associates, and school nutrition services.

The election begins on April 15th from 4 - 8 p.m. and will be held at Martin Luther King Junior Middle School. The votes will be tabulated on the last day to vote on April 16th from 8 - 5 p.m.

Educators must bring proof of their identity or a government-issued ID to receive a ballot.

