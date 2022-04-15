Healthcare Pros
Powhatan man stabbed to death on Hull Street Road

By NBC12 Newsroom
Apr. 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after getting stabbed on Hull Street Road.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street Road on reports of a stabbing on April 14 around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound. He was taken to the local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Richmond police identified the man as 62-year-old Harry Claiborne, III of Powhatan.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the cause and manner of death at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide can call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

