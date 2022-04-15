Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Powhatan man dead after stabbing on Hull Street Road

File
File(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after getting stabbed on Hull Street Road.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street Road on reports of a stabbing on April 14 around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound. He was taken to the local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Richmond police identified the man as 62-year-old Harry Claiborne, III of Powhatan.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the cause and manner of death at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide can call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
On April 14, the daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, turned herself in to authorities. She has...
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery

Latest News

The man was seen on 7-11 security footage after breaking into a Pep Boys on Midlothian Turnpike.
Man caught on security footage after breaking into Pep Boys
Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing...
Orange County searches for missing 11-year-old girl
File
Governor announces appoints additional key administrators
The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
16 treated after Bedford hazardous materials incident