‘Pollen’s awful’: High pollen count sparking uptick in doctor visits

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You can’t avoid it, even if you tried. Pollen is a nuisance that can get more and more difficult to deal with every year.

Beautiful Spring blooms comes with pesky pollen. “It’s on the car. It’s on the screens. Pollen’s awful,” John Grogan, a tree steward in Richmond said. For some, the lemon-yellow dusting isn’t much of a pain.

“It’s actually not too bad coming from North Carolina. I thought it would be worse, but it’s not as bad,” Reshma Tharuvesanchi, visiting Richmond from Raleigh said.

For others, it more than a headache.

“I mean you’re out there coughing. It’s horrible. Right now, the maple trees are just spewing,” Grogan said. Pollen is everywhere making congestion, runny eyes, and sneezing inevitable.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks Richmond number four in the country for the most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies.

“We moved here to Richmond years ago and I never had problems until first Spring moving to Richmond and I’ve developed allergies and I have a whole new appreciation, but it’s not fun,” Dr. John Sentz said.

Dr. John Sentz with Pulmonary Associates of Richmond is treating even more patients suffering this season. If you need relief he recommends avoiding triggers like trees and grass and taking over the counter medicine and nasal sprays.

“I take over the counter Allegra. I do Flonase. I take prescription Singulair and I do the saline. So, I do it all and despite that I still have rough days,” Sentz said.

Bringing back the mask could also help lessen allergy symptoms. Dr. Sentz said the pollen count is expected to ease up in about two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

