Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Missing 6-month-old believed to be with father has been found safe

Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 6-month-old girl believed to be with her father.
Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 6-month-old girl believed to be with her father.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have located a missing 6-month-old girl who was believed to be with her father.

On March 31, police said the suspect, Andrew Grimshaw, 32, assaulted and showed a firearm in a threatening manner at someone he knew.

Shortly after the incident, police said Grimshaw left the area with 6-month-old Kynsley Grimshaw.

Andrew was wanted for strangulation and brandishing of a firearm. On April 9, police said Grimshaw turned himself in and was granted bond.

Police say Kynsley was unharmed and has returned home.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside

Latest News

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
This year, Governor Northam signed a new law that gives wiggle room for public sector employees...
RPS employees to vote on representation for collective bargaining
Walking tours are scheduled for Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 16 through Oct. 29.
The Valentine Museum launches annual Richmond walking tours
Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud