Police: Missing 6-month-old believed to be with father has been found safe

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have located a missing 6-month-old girl who was believed to be with her father.

On March 31, police said the suspect, Andrew Grimshaw, 32, assaulted and showed a firearm in a threatening manner at someone he knew.

Shortly after the incident, police said Grimshaw left the area with 6-month-old Kynsley Grimshaw.

Andrew was wanted for strangulation and brandishing of a firearm. On April 9, police said Grimshaw turned himself in and was granted bond.

Police say Kynsley was unharmed and has returned home.

