Petersburg police looking for person responsible in shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are looking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times.

On Thursday, April 14 around 11:49 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police the wounds were non-life-threatening.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later released.

The investigation officers say the crime occurred on Atlantic Street between Oakdale and Ferndale Avenues.

Anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything can contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)-861-1212.

