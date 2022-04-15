News to Know for April 15: Chesterfield girl hit by truck; UVA Antibody Study; VA Tech Day of Remembrance tomorrow
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A young girl was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck while she was riding a scooter in Chesterfield County. Let’s dive into that and our other top headlines.
What Happened?
In Chesterfield, a young girl is fighting to survive after she was hit by a truck while riding a scooter.
It happened in the western half of the county - along Bach Terrace and Vincent Lane.
Police received the call just after six yesterday evening. A neighbor tells us the girl is under 10-years-old.
Police say the driver of the truck did remain on the scene, but we don’t know if the driver is facing any charges.
We’ll be sure to update you on that and the girl’s condition as soon as we can.
Mom of 18-year-old Killed By Troopers Sues
The mother of an 18-year-old shot and killed by state police - files a federal lawsuit against VSP for more than $60 million dollars.
Troopers killed Xzavier Hill after a high-speed chase last year.
A grand jury cleared both troopers of any wrongdoing - but Xzavier’s mom says they still need to be held accountable.
“We’re not going to lie down and let people say to us he had a gun in the car. We live in an open-carry state here in Virginia,” LaToya Benton said. “My son was denied due process in this case. He was denied his life.”
In addition to the $60 million, Benton is seeking damages against two state troopers totaling $350,000. She is also demanding a trial by jury.
So far state police have not commented on the lawsuit.
UVA Antibody Study
The new study shows antibodies generated by Pfizer’s COVID vaccine rise more slowly and declines faster than Moderna’s.
Antibodies are your body’s first line of defense. For ten months, researchers tracked levels of nearly 250 vaccinated UVA employees.
Half with Pfizer, the other with Moderna.
After six months - Pfizer recipients had fewer antibodies than those who received Moderna.
VA Tech Day of Remembrance Tomorrow
Saturday will mark 15 years since the mass shooting on the Virginia Tech campus that killed 32 students and teachers.
There will be several events happening on Tech’s campus tomorrow to remember the lives lost.
That includes a wreath-laying, the annual 3.2 run to remember, and a candlelight vigil.
You can participate in the run to remember virtually, and share your photos on social media using #VT32Run
A Beautiful Sunny Day!
What a way to end the work week! Today will be a mostly sunny and pleasant day with highs in the low 70s.
Final Thought
“People will walk in and walk out of your life, but the one whose footstep made a long-lasting impression is the one you should never allow to walk out.”― Michael Bassey Johnson
