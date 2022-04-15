News to Know for April 15: Chesterfield girl hit by truck; UVA Antibody Study; VA Tech Day of Remembrance tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A young girl was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck while she was riding a scooter in Chesterfield County. Let’s dive into that and our other top headlines.

What Happened?

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was struck by a vehicle. (NBC12)

In Chesterfield, a young girl is fighting to survive after she was hit by a truck while riding a scooter.

It happened in the western half of the county - along Bach Terrace and Vincent Lane.

Police say the driver remained on the scene after the crash. (Viewer Submitted Photo)

Police received the call just after six yesterday evening. A neighbor tells us the girl is under 10-years-old.

Police say the driver of the truck did remain on the scene, but we don’t know if the driver is facing any charges.

We’ll be sure to update you on that and the girl’s condition as soon as we can.

Mom of 18-year-old Killed By Troopers Sues

The mother of an 18-year-old shot and killed by state police - files a federal lawsuit against VSP for more than $60 million dollars.

Troopers killed Xzavier Hill after a high-speed chase last year.

A grand jury cleared both troopers of any wrongdoing - but Xzavier’s mom says they still need to be held accountable.

“We’re not going to lie down and let people say to us he had a gun in the car. We live in an open-carry state here in Virginia,” LaToya Benton said. “My son was denied due process in this case. He was denied his life.”

In addition to the $60 million, Benton is seeking damages against two state troopers totaling $350,000. She is also demanding a trial by jury.

So far state police have not commented on the lawsuit.

UVA Antibody Study

Study: Pfizer covid vaccine offers fewer antibodies overtime compared to Moderna

The new study shows antibodies generated by Pfizer’s COVID vaccine rise more slowly and declines faster than Moderna’s.

Antibodies are your body’s first line of defense. For ten months, researchers tracked levels of nearly 250 vaccinated UVA employees.

Half with Pfizer, the other with Moderna.

After six months - Pfizer recipients had fewer antibodies than those who received Moderna.

VA Tech Day of Remembrance Tomorrow

Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance is Saturday

Saturday will mark 15 years since the mass shooting on the Virginia Tech campus that killed 32 students and teachers.

There will be several events happening on Tech’s campus tomorrow to remember the lives lost.

FILE - In this April 28, 2007 file photo, a memorial board sits under a tent with items that were placed in front of it, on the Drillfield on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va. Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honor the lives that were lost that day. Virginia Tech is holding a series of events Sunday, April 16, 2017 to mark the anniversary of the deadly campus shooting on April 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (KWQC)

That includes a wreath-laying, the annual 3.2 run to remember, and a candlelight vigil.

Lace up your shoes and start stretching – the 2022 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance is only a few days away! Prepare for the #VT32Run with these five things you need to know. 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️⬇️ Posted by Virginia Tech on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

You can participate in the run to remember virtually, and share your photos on social media using #VT32Run

A Beautiful Sunny Day!

What a way to end the work week! Today will be a mostly sunny and pleasant day with highs in the low 70s.

Final Thought

“People will walk in and walk out of your life, but the one whose footstep made a long-lasting impression is the one you should never allow to walk out.”― Michael Bassey Johnson

