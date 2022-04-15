Man caught on security footage after breaking into Pep Boys

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are looking for the person responsible for breaking and entering a Pep Boys on Midlothian Turnpike.

Security footage from a 7-11 on Robious and Midlothian Turnpike identifies the man and the vehicle associated with him.

This person, caught on video from the 7-11 at Robious and Midlothian Turnpike, was also seen breaking into the Pep Boys... Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Friday, April 15, 2022

Anyone who can identify this man can call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-1278.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.