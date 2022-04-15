Man caught on security footage after breaking into Pep Boys
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are looking for the person responsible for breaking and entering a Pep Boys on Midlothian Turnpike.
Security footage from a 7-11 on Robious and Midlothian Turnpike identifies the man and the vehicle associated with him.
Anyone who can identify this man can call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-1278.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.