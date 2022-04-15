‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a 9-year-old child remains in critical condition at a hospital after she was struck by a truck while riding her electric scooter on Thursday evening.

On Friday, neighbors who live in this subdivision in the Charter Colony area shared their heartbreak about the incident, including Ted Stewart.

“It’s just really sad,” said Stewart, who has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years.

Stewart said he was home at the time of the crash and described the moments he heard.

“I was in my office working and heard this loud thud noise and I was like, ‘What in the world was that?’” he said. “I went outside and took a look and the first thing I saw was a scooter on the ground and I knew it belonged to my neighbor’s child.”

Chesterfield Police said a 9-year-old girl was hit by a truck in a Charter Colony neighborhood on Thursday night. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Police said the young girl was riding an electric scooter when the truck hit her and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As a parent to two kids, Stewart also felt heartbroken for the family.

“It was tough to watch. She was in a lot of pain,” he said. “I’ve known those kids since they were little bitty tikes.”

Police say the driver remained on the scene and was issued a summons for driving without a license.

The details surrounding the circumstances and factors leading up to the crash haven’t been released by police as officers continue their investigation.

Police say the driver remained on the scene after the crash. (Viewer Submitted Photo)

“When this incident happened last night, I had to reflect back on some of the other incidents we had,” said Captain Jonathan Williams Miller with Chesterfield Police. “I remember most summers we typically have some instance in the metropolitan area gets hit or clipped by a vehicle.”

As we approach summer, Capt. Miller is reminding the community to be aware of their surroundings.

He also encourages parents to have their children wear personal protective equipment when they’re riding their bikes and scooters. This includes helmets, gloves, and pads. If a child has a smaller bike, he also suggests putting a florescent flag on it so it can be visible.

While it’s still not clear if speed was a factor in Thursday’s incident, Stewart says there’s been cars in the past that have sped through the neighborhood.

“They really need to put some speed bumps, especially in this intersection,” Stewart said. “There’s a lot of activity, a lot of kids playing and I think it’s time to do it maybe after this has happened.”

For now, neighbors like Stewart are sending their prayers to the young girl and her family.

“I just pray for the child and their family and I hope she’s okay,” he said.

Chesterfield Police said the crash remains under investigation.

