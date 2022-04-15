Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Here’s why people in Hopewell may notice chlorine taste, smell in their water

Hopewell residents may notice a stronger chlorine taste and smell in their water next week when...
Hopewell residents may notice a stronger chlorine taste and smell in their water next week when the city begins its annual hydrant flushing.(U.S. Air Force)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell residents may notice a stronger chlorine taste and smell in their water next week when the city begins its annual hydrant flushing.

Work will be between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The whole project is expected to be completed on July 1.

Some residents may notice a slightly stronger chlorine taste and odor in the drinking water. The city says if you experience any water discoloration, run the cold water until it’s clear.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

More than two dozen first responders arrived to the scene of the brush fire along Bells Road,...
Crews contain 20-acre brush fire in Goochland
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
Mother of Xavier Hill sues Virginia State Police for over $60 Million
Though much is known about Thomas Jefferson’s later years, his early years are largely...
This Week in History: Thomas Jefferson was born in central Virginia