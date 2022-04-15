Here’s why people in Hopewell may notice chlorine taste, smell in their water

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell residents may notice a stronger chlorine taste and smell in their water next week when the city begins its annual hydrant flushing.

Work will be between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The whole project is expected to be completed on July 1.

Some residents may notice a slightly stronger chlorine taste and odor in the drinking water. The city says if you experience any water discoloration, run the cold water until it’s clear.

