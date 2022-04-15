Healthcare Pros
HCPS to open registration for new students Monday

Source: Henrico County Public Schools
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools start their registration process for new students for the 2022-23 school year next week.

Starting Monday, April 18 after parents or guardians begin the online enrollment process, the school registrar will arrange in-person appointments to bring in additional documents to the school.

A child must live in Henrico County with a parent or court-appointed legal guardian and be 5-years-old by Sept. 30 to enroll as an HCPS kindergartener.

In order to register a child, parents/guardians on April 18 must:

  • Go to www.henricoschools.us/registration/, there will be a link to the registration portal, as well as instructions and information about the documents needed to register your student.
  • Click the button to go to the HCPS Online Registration portal.
  • Within the portal, complete:
    • The Enrollment Form (parts 1 and 2).
    • The Home Language Survey.
    • The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act screening form.
  • Upload the additional documents required.
  • Submit your registration to your school online.
  • Your school’s registrar will contact you to arrange an in-person appointment to bring additional documents to the school.

To find the school your child will attend, use the HCPS School Locator.

For more information and residency requirements, visit the county’s registration website. Information is also available in Spanish by clicking here.

