Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Governor announces appoints additional key administrators

File
File(wdbj7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed 26 individuals in key administration positions on Friday listed below.

Office of the Governor

  • Shannon Kendrick, Special Assistant in the Office of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion

Secretary of Commonwealth

Special Assistants

  • Brook Trible
  • Somer Salomon

Secretary of Administration

  • Ken Pfeil, Chief Data Officer
  • Robert “Bob” Osmond, Chief Information Officer at the Virginia Information Technology Agency

Secretary of Education

  • McKenzie Snow, Deputy Secretary of Education

Secretary of Finance

  • Dan Kowalski, Senior Advisor
  • Karen Aho, Executive Assistant
  • Michael Maul, Director of the Department of Planning and Budget
  • Randy McCabe, State Comptroller at the Department of Accounts
  • Shawn Crumlish, Executive Director of the Virginia Resource Authority

Secretary of Health and Human Resources

Deputy Secretaries

  • James Williams
  • Leah Mills

State Health Commissioner at the Department of Health

  •  Dr. Colin Greene

Secretary of Labor

  • Willis Morris, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor and Industry

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

  • Travis Voyles, Interim Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
  • Matt Wells, Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

  • Jackson Miller, Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services
  • Carmen Williams, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Juvenile Justice
  • Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Corrections

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Commonwealth

Commission on Higher Education Board Appointments

  • Edwin J. Feulner, Ph.D. of Alexandria, Chairman

Members

  • Ron Miller of Forest,
  • Debbie Petrine of Moneta,
  • Dr. Carlyle Ramsey of Alton
  • Douglas N. Smith of Lexington
  • Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen

“This group of talented individuals will help achieve Virginia’s promise to be the best in class in education, business, and industry.  I’m so honored to have these leaders join the administration in strengthening the spirit of Virginia and delivering for Virginians,” said Youngkin.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
On April 14, the daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, turned herself in to authorities. She has...
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery

Latest News

Virginia unemployment rate fell to 3% in March
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Gov. Youngkin signs law requiring sexual assault kits be saved for 10 years
More than a dozen news organizations are accusing Gov. Glenn Youngkin of violating the state’s...
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned