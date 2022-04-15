Governor announces appoints additional key administrators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed 26 individuals in key administration positions on Friday listed below.

Office of the Governor

Shannon Kendrick, Special Assistant in the Office of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion

Secretary of Commonwealth

Special Assistants

Brook Trible

Somer Salomon

Secretary of Administration

Ken Pfeil, Chief Data Officer

Robert “Bob” Osmond, Chief Information Officer at the Virginia Information Technology Agency

Secretary of Education

McKenzie Snow, Deputy Secretary of Education

Secretary of Finance

Dan Kowalski, Senior Advisor

Karen Aho, Executive Assistant

Michael Maul, Director of the Department of Planning and Budget

Randy McCabe, State Comptroller at the Department of Accounts

Shawn Crumlish, Executive Director of the Virginia Resource Authority

Secretary of Health and Human Resources

Deputy Secretaries

James Williams

Leah Mills

State Health Commissioner at the Department of Health

Dr. Colin Greene

Secretary of Labor

Willis Morris, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor and Industry

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

Travis Voyles, Interim Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

Matt Wells, Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Jackson Miller, Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services

Carmen Williams, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Juvenile Justice

Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Corrections

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Commonwealth

Commission on Higher Education Board Appointments

Edwin J. Feulner, Ph.D. of Alexandria, Chairman

Members

Ron Miller of Forest,

Debbie Petrine of Moneta,

Dr. Carlyle Ramsey of Alton

Douglas N. Smith of Lexington

Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen

“This group of talented individuals will help achieve Virginia’s promise to be the best in class in education, business, and industry. I’m so honored to have these leaders join the administration in strengthening the spirit of Virginia and delivering for Virginians,” said Youngkin.

