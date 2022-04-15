Governor announces appoints additional key administrators
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed 26 individuals in key administration positions on Friday listed below.
Office of the Governor
- Shannon Kendrick, Special Assistant in the Office of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion
Secretary of Commonwealth
Special Assistants
- Brook Trible
- Somer Salomon
Secretary of Administration
- Ken Pfeil, Chief Data Officer
- Robert “Bob” Osmond, Chief Information Officer at the Virginia Information Technology Agency
Secretary of Education
- McKenzie Snow, Deputy Secretary of Education
Secretary of Finance
- Dan Kowalski, Senior Advisor
- Karen Aho, Executive Assistant
- Michael Maul, Director of the Department of Planning and Budget
- Randy McCabe, State Comptroller at the Department of Accounts
- Shawn Crumlish, Executive Director of the Virginia Resource Authority
Secretary of Health and Human Resources
Deputy Secretaries
- James Williams
- Leah Mills
State Health Commissioner at the Department of Health
- Dr. Colin Greene
Secretary of Labor
- Willis Morris, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor and Industry
Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
- Travis Voyles, Interim Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
- Matt Wells, Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Jackson Miller, Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services
- Carmen Williams, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Juvenile Justice
- Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Corrections
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
Commonwealth
Commission on Higher Education Board Appointments
- Edwin J. Feulner, Ph.D. of Alexandria, Chairman
Members
- Ron Miller of Forest,
- Debbie Petrine of Moneta,
- Dr. Carlyle Ramsey of Alton
- Douglas N. Smith of Lexington
- Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen
“This group of talented individuals will help achieve Virginia’s promise to be the best in class in education, business, and industry. I’m so honored to have these leaders join the administration in strengthening the spirit of Virginia and delivering for Virginians,” said Youngkin.
