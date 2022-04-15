Healthcare Pros
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit while riding scooter

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A young girl was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while she was riding a scooter in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bach Terrance and Vincent Lane before 7 p.m. for the crash.

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene. Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

