Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit while riding scooter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A young girl was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while she was riding a scooter in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bach Terrance and Vincent Lane before 7 p.m. for the crash.

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene. Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.