Friday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with a cool weekend ahead

Easter looking cool but dry.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine expected today with temperatures closer to average.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant! light winds. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Cold rain likely. Around 1/2″ expected. No thunder and lightning but CHILLY air. Could have highs in the 40s West of I-95. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

