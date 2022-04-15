Friday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with a cool weekend ahead
Easter looking cool but dry.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine expected today with temperatures closer to average.
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant! light winds. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Cold rain likely. Around 1/2″ expected. No thunder and lightning but CHILLY air. Could have highs in the 40s West of I-95. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s (Rain Chance: 80%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
