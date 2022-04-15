Healthcare Pros
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.(Hanover County Sheriff's)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man wanted for construction fraud in Hanover County was arrested in Virginia Beach.

Geoffrey Scott Cash, 34, of Midlothian, was faces an outstanding warrant for Construction Fraud.

According to deputies, Cash, is believed to be operating an unlicensed business named “Refresh Remodeling, LLC.”

#MediaRelease Suspect Arrested for Construction Fraud UPDATE – Geoffrey Scott Cash, 34, of Midlothian, was located in...

Posted by Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 15, 2022

“Even though Cash has been arrested, this investigation remains ongoing,” said Lt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators ask that any Hanover citizen who recognizes Cash and believes they may have been a victim of fraud to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

