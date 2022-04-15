Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man wanted for construction fraud in Hanover County was arrested in Virginia Beach.
Geoffrey Scott Cash, 34, of Midlothian, was faces an outstanding warrant for Construction Fraud.
According to deputies, Cash, is believed to be operating an unlicensed business named “Refresh Remodeling, LLC.”
“Even though Cash has been arrested, this investigation remains ongoing,” said Lt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators ask that any Hanover citizen who recognizes Cash and believes they may have been a victim of fraud to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.