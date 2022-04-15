Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Crews contain 20-acre brush fire in Goochland

More than two dozen first responders arrived to the scene of the brush fire along Bells Road,...
More than two dozen first responders arrived to the scene of the brush fire along Bells Road, just off of Riddles Bridge Road, around 2:30.(Goochland County Fire-Rescue)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Goochland were busy Thursday afternoon battling a brush fire that stretched to nearly 20 acres.

More than two dozen first responders arrived on the scene along Bells Road, just off of Riddles Bridge Road, around 2:30.

Three hours later, the fire was contained but not quite under control.

Thankfully, it started in the middle of a thicket and did not threaten any buildings.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

Hopewell residents may notice a stronger chlorine taste and smell in their water next week when...
Here’s why people in Hopewell may notice chlorine taste, smell in their water
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
Mother of Xavier Hill sues Virginia State Police for over $60 Million
Though much is known about Thomas Jefferson’s later years, his early years are largely...
This Week in History: Thomas Jefferson was born in central Virginia