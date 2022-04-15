Crews contain 20-acre brush fire in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Goochland were busy Thursday afternoon battling a brush fire that stretched to nearly 20 acres.

More than two dozen first responders arrived on the scene along Bells Road, just off of Riddles Bridge Road, around 2:30.

Three hours later, the fire was contained but not quite under control.

Thankfully, it started in the middle of a thicket and did not threaten any buildings.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

