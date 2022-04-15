Chesterfield leaders host meeting on rezoning Upper Magnolia Green

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County leaders met Thursday night to discuss plans to rezone Upper Magnolia Green.

The county wants part of the area to become a technology village. The other part would be rezoned for homes and public facilities, including schools.

Residents have voiced several concerns about the project. Some are worried it could cause more traffic and environmental issues, as well as possibly lower their property values.

