Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Caroline County reminds everyone to check vehicles after multiple break-ins

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to always lock your vehicles, hide...
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to always lock your vehicles, hide any valuables in your car and always take your keys with you.(Caroline County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to check their vehicles after several overnight break-ins occurred.

In a Facebook post, the county says the break-ins happened in the Pendleton Subdivision. Anyone in the area is encouraged to check any home surveillance to see if any possible leads to a suspect were captured on video.

****Community Alert**** There have been several vehicle break-ins that have occurred overnight in the Pendleton...

Posted by Caroline County Sheriff's Office, VA on Friday, April 15, 2022

Anyone with helpful video or anyone needing to report stolen items can call their Dispatch Center at 804-633-5400.

The county wants to remind everyone to always lock their cars and never leave any valuables in their car visible through the windows.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
On April 14, the daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, turned herself in to authorities. She has...
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery

Latest News

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
Three people are currently without power after a truck hit a power pole and flipped over on...
Truck flipped over in Chesterfield County after hitting power pole
“Pollen’s awful”: High pollen count sparking uptick in doctor visits
‘Pollen’s awful’: High pollen count sparking uptick in doctor visits
The man was seen on 7-11 security footage after breaking into a Pep Boys on Midlothian Turnpike.
Man caught on security footage after breaking into Pep Boys