Caroline County reminds everyone to check vehicles after multiple break-ins

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to check their vehicles after several overnight break-ins occurred.

In a Facebook post, the county says the break-ins happened in the Pendleton Subdivision. Anyone in the area is encouraged to check any home surveillance to see if any possible leads to a suspect were captured on video.

Anyone with helpful video or anyone needing to report stolen items can call their Dispatch Center at 804-633-5400.

The county wants to remind everyone to always lock their cars and never leave any valuables in their car visible through the windows.

