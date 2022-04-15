3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford County daycare owner has now been charged after three babies in her care were taken to the emergency room after eating goldfish crackers infused with THC.

On March 2, Deputies responded to an area hospital for several babies with THC exposure. Three children, all one year of age were taken to Stafford Hosptial Center after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The hospital staff recognized the symptoms and confirmed through testing that each child was exposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces a high sensation.

According to police, the three families were connected to a licensed home daycare provider in the Windsor Forest subdivision.

After searching the daycare and collecting the goldfish crackers around the toddler’s high chairs - lab results confirmed the crackers had THC in them.

Child protective services were brought into the investigation, and the daycare voluntarily surrendered its license.

On April 14, the daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children.

Swanner was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

