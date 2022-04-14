Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

What to expect during dreaded tick season

Tick file
Tick file(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s heating up outside, which means bugs are making their appearances.

Ticks are known to be in areas like high grass or in the woods, but they’re also known to carry diseases, like Lyme Disease, and infections. Tick season usually begins in April, but there is some variation to that.

“Subtle differences depending on temperature, humidity, how mild the weather was, but I don’t think there’s any reason to think it’s going to be an easy tick year,” said allergist and assistant professor Jeffrey Wilson.

Wilson said ticks should come out this year at similar rates as other years.

“I don’t have any sense it’s going to be a particularly bad year, but it seems like over the past 10 years, there’s been a lot of bad tick summers and I expect that will probably hold true this year as well,” Wilson said.

To avoid exposure to ticks, you’re advised to stay in shorter grass or on hiking paths. You should also wear long clothes and tuck pant legs into your stocks. Lighter clothes tend to attract fewer ticks, and there are sprays you can use to deter them.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Dentists say many signs can be overlooked.
April is oral cancer awareness month; health experts work to raise awareness
April Oral Cancer Awareness Month
April Oral Cancer Awareness Month
(FILE)
Blue Ridge Poison Center seeing more children accidentally consuming cannabis edibles
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop despite new cases popping up around the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Virginia as testing positivity rate increases