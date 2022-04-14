What to expect during dreaded tick season

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s heating up outside, which means bugs are making their appearances.

Ticks are known to be in areas like high grass or in the woods, but they’re also known to carry diseases, like Lyme Disease, and infections. Tick season usually begins in April, but there is some variation to that.

“Subtle differences depending on temperature, humidity, how mild the weather was, but I don’t think there’s any reason to think it’s going to be an easy tick year,” said allergist and assistant professor Jeffrey Wilson.

Wilson said ticks should come out this year at similar rates as other years.

“I don’t have any sense it’s going to be a particularly bad year, but it seems like over the past 10 years, there’s been a lot of bad tick summers and I expect that will probably hold true this year as well,” Wilson said.

To avoid exposure to ticks, you’re advised to stay in shorter grass or on hiking paths. You should also wear long clothes and tuck pant legs into your stocks. Lighter clothes tend to attract fewer ticks, and there are sprays you can use to deter them.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.